UNLV Women's Basketball Suffers First Mountain West Loss to San Diego State, 59-58
The UNLV Lady Rebels endured a heartbreaking 59-58 defeat at the hands of San Diego State on Saturday afternoon at Viejas Arena, marking their first Mountain West loss of the season.
The Lady Rebels (16-5, 8-1 MW) held a slim lead throughout much of the fourth quarter. Macie James, who led the team with a season-high 13 points, kept UNLV competitive by shooting an efficient 4-for-5 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Despite their efforts, the Aztecs rallied late, capitalizing on key plays in the final seconds.
After a back-and-forth battle in the last 40 seconds, Amarachi Kimpson hit a free throw to give UNLV a 58-57 edge with under three seconds remaining. However, San Diego State (15-7, 4-5 MW) responded out of a timeout, as Veronica Sheffey sank a buzzer-beating layup to secure the victory for the Aztecs. Sheffey led her team with 16 points, supported by Nat Martinez with 12 and Naomi Panganiban with 10.
Statistically, the game was as close as the scoreline. Both teams shot 40% from the field, with UNLV converting eight three-pointers compared to SDSU’s five. The Aztecs narrowly edged the Lady Rebels in rebounds (31-29) and dominated the paint, outscoring UNLV 30-20. Notably, San Diego State was flawless at the free-throw line, going 10-for-10.
UNLV’s bench contributed significantly, outscoring SDSU’s reserves 22-9, while Kiara Jackson facilitated the offense with six assists. Alyssa Brown led the Lady Rebels on the boards with eight rebounds.
With the loss, UNLV’s impressive conference streak ends. They’ll look to bounce back next Saturday, Feb. 1, when they host in-state rival UNR at 2 p.m. in the Cox Pavilion.
