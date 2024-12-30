Zaon Collins Returns to UNLV, Reflects on His Journey
UNLV basketball fans welcomed a familiar face on Saturday night as Zaon Collins, a former Bishop Gorman High standout, made his return to the Thomas & Mack Center. Collins, now a member of Fresno State, faced off against UNLV in what marked his first collegiate game at the arena he once dreamed of calling home.
A Night of Mixed Emotions
The Rebels secured an 87-77 victory in their Mountain West opener, improving their record to 7-5. However, much of the postgame attention centered on Collins, who lingered on the court after the game, surrounded by family, friends, and fans.
“It was a blessing being here; I was supposed to play here,” Collins reflected, referencing his revoked scholarship following a tragic car accident in 2020. As fans approached to offer their support, Collins expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play and for the community’s continued encouragement. “All the work I had to put in… I had a little setback and had to come back and be able to get this chance to play. It means a lot to me, and I’m only gonna go up from here.”
The Tragic Turning Point
Collins’ promising career took a devastating turn on Dec. 30, 2020. Driving a Dodge Challenger at an estimated 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, Collins collided with Eric Echevarria’s Hyundai Accent near Fort Apache Road and Blue Diamond Road. Echevarria, 52, lost his life in the crash. Police reported that Collins’ blood tests indicated impairment from marijuana.
In June 2023, Collins pleaded guilty to reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, serving 56 days in jail. Despite the setback, Collins has worked diligently to rebuild his basketball career, spending last season at Salt Lake Community College before joining Fresno State.
On-Court Performance
Collins entered Saturday’s game as Fresno State’s leading scorer, averaging 13.4 points per game. Against UNLV, he contributed seven points and seven assists. While his performance was steady, the night belonged to UNLV point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., who led all scorers with 21 points. Jailen Bedford added 15 points for the Rebels, while Jasir Tremble paced the Bulldogs with 19 points.
UNLV established a commanding 48-30 halftime lead, shooting an impressive 65% from the field while holding Fresno State to 38%. However, the Bulldogs clawed back in the second half, narrowing the gap to 56-52 after a series of three-pointers. A technical foul called on Collins during a dead-ball situation shifted momentum back to UNLV, who pulled away to secure the win.
A Coach’s Perspective
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger, who was part of the program’s staff during Collins’ recruitment, spoke positively about the former recruit.
“Happy to see him play,” Kruger said. “He’s a good basketball player. He’s a great kid. I had the opportunity to be a part of recruiting him and his family. He’s somebody who’s going to have a lot of good basketball in front of him.”
Looking Ahead
Collins’ journey serves as a reminder of resilience and redemption. Though his path has diverged significantly from the one he initially envisioned, his return to the Thomas & Mack Center showcased his determination to move forward. As he continues to develop both on and off the court, Collins remains focused on making the most of his second chance in basketball and life.
UNLV’s win also sets a positive tone for the team’s conference campaign. “The whole team has a lot of confidence in being able to win the conference and get to the tournament,” said Jaden Henley. “That’s the main goal."
MORE: UNLV Lady Rebels Beat Fresno State, Win First Conference Game 78-53