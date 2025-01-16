2025 Mountain West College Football Power Rankings: UNLV & Boise State Lead The Way
The 2025 Mountain West football season promises excitement, roster shake-ups, and storylines as teams jockey for supremacy. Boise State and UNLV are the heavy favorites. Here’s how the conference stacks up heading into the season (along with predicted win totals).
2025 Mountain West Power Rankings & Projected Records
1 (tie). UNLV (10-2, 7-1)
New head coach Dan Mullen brings his SEC pedigree to Las Vegas, ready to build on Barry Odom’s 11-win season. While the Rebels lost 10 All-MW players, Mullen has reloaded through the portal, including Michigan QB Alex Orji. A manageable non-league slate bodes well for another strong season. UNLV’s success in the transfer portal has me feeling very confident about the Rebels’ chances of knocking off the Broncos for the top spot in the Mountain West.
1 (tie). Boise State (10-2, 7-1)
The Broncos aim to secure a historic three-peat as Mountain West champions, but the loss of Heisman runner-up RB Ashton Jeanty looms large. Fresno State transfer RB Malik Sherrod will try to fill the gap, while QB Madsen Maddux returns to lead the offense. Non-conference clashes against Notre Dame, USF, and Appalachian State will test Boise State early.
3. San Jose State (8-4, 6-2)
Under Ken Niumatalolo, the Spartans built momentum last year but face challenges after losing key defensive backs and wide receivers to the transfer portal. However, a favorable conference schedule—no Boise State or UNLV—could keep SJSU in the hunt.
4. Air Force (8-4, 5-3)
After a rough start in 2024, the Falcons rallied late in the season. Now a more experienced squad, Air Force faces a tough MW schedule, including road games against Boise State and UNLV. With momentum on their side, the Falcons are a team to watch.
5 (tie). Colorado State (6-6, 4-4)
The Rams made strides last year with eight wins but now face a grueling schedule featuring Washington, UTSA, and top MW teams like Boise State and UNLV. Stability on the coaching staff could help them stay competitive.
5 (tie). Fresno State (6-6, 4-4)
Matt Entz begins his tenure with a daunting schedule, losing key players like QB Mikey Keene and RB Malik Sherrod to the portal. A tough road slate could make bowl eligibility a challenge.
5 (tie). Nevada (6-6, 4-4)
The Wolf Pack continues rebuilding after a 3-10 campaign. With few returning starters and a mixed schedule, a return to bowl eligibility would be a victory for this young squad.
8 (tie). Utah State (5-7, 3-5)
Bronco Mendenhall takes the reins in Logan with hopes of revitalizing the Aggies. A tough schedule and a roster in transition make for a challenging debut season.
8 (tie). Wyoming (5-7, 3-5)
After a disappointing 2024, Wyoming looks to bounce back under Jay Sawvel. Improved offensive production will be critical for a turnaround.
10 (tie). Hawaii (4-8, 2-6)
QB Micah Alejado showed promise in the Rainbow Warriors' finale, but a tough non-conference schedule and road-heavy MW slate make progress difficult for Timmy Chang’s squad.
10 (tie). San Diego State (4-8, 2-6)
The Aztecs struggled mightily last year, and with key players departing, Sean Lewis faces another uphill battle. Michigan transfer QB Jayden Denegal could provide a spark.
12. New Mexico (3-9, 1-7)
Jason Eck inherits one of the toughest jobs in the conference. With a depleted roster and a grueling schedule, the Lobos will need to punch above their weight to compete.
