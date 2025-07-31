A Recent Injury Could Lock Up a Seattle Seahawks Roster Spot for Ricky White III
Former UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White III is currently competing to make the Seattle Seahawks' 53-man roster for the 2025 season. The star receiver was also a key special teams contributor for the Rebels and was named the 2024 Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year. What seemed irrelevant in regards to White's chances at making the Seahawks' roster, backup running back Kenny McIntosh suffered a season-ending injury last week. M1 Sports believes that this injury could be what opens the door for White to make the team.
M1 Sports' Take
"White’s chances of making the final roster hinge on more than just his college production. While his statistics are impressive, they come from a non-Power 5 conference, raising questions about his readiness for the NFL. The Seahawks’ wide receiver room is saturated with talent and experience. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are all but guaranteed roster spots, while Jake Bobo, Cody White, and Dareke Young have established themselves over multiple seasons.
The competition intensified further with the recent placement of Kenny McIntosh on injured reserve. McIntosh was not only contending for the third running back position but was also projected to be a key contributor on special teams. This shift could enhance White’s standing as he aims to leverage his special teams abilities to secure a place on the roster."
Since White was drafted, we have been saying that his special teams abilities will lock up a roster spot for him. This seems to be truer now than it has ever been. White is going to make the Seahawks, and it's his special teams play that will earn him an opportunity on offense.
