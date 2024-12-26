Barry Odom Flips Another UNLV Offensive Lineman to Purdue
In a sad development for UNLV's football program, former Rebels offensive tackle Jalen St. John has made the leap to Purdue University, signing with the Boilermakers after a standout stint in Las Vegas. This move highlights St. John's impressive growth as a player during his time at UNLV.
Standing tall at 6-foot-5 and weighing 330 pounds, St. John quickly established himself as a cornerstone of the Rebels’ offensive line over the past two seasons. This past year, he made a significant impact by starting all 14 games at left tackle. His remarkable ability to protect the quarterback—particularly Hajj-Malik Williams—earned him All-Mountain West Conference honors. Throughout the season, he demonstrated exceptional skill, allowing only two sacks across 877 blocking snaps and achieving a pass-blocking grade of 70.1 from Pro Football Focus. This accolade marks a continuation of his success, as he solidified the left tackle position under offensive line coach Vance Vice after transferring from Arkansas prior to the 2023 season.
St. John’s transition to Purdue addresses a pressing need for the Boilermakers, who lost all five of their starting offensive linemen from the previous season. With players like Gus Hartwig, Marcus Mbow, and Corey Stewart pursuing professional prospects and DJ Wingfield and Mahamane Moussa entering the transfer portal, St. John’s experience and skill set will be invaluable to Purdue's offensive line rebuild.
Adding to the narrative of UNLV players making their mark elsewhere, St. John is not alone in his transition. He is the third offensive lineman from UNLV to join Purdue's roster under head coach Barry Odom and offensive line coach Vance Vice, joining his former Rebel teammates Hank Purvis and Mason Vicari. As the Boilermakers continue to address their roster needs through the transfer portal, St. John marks the tenth commitment for the program this cycle, reminiscent of the growing recognition of UNLV’s talent on a national stage.
For Rebel supporters, St. John’s journey serves as an inspiring reminder of the lasting impact UNLV players can have as they pursue their careers at other prestigious programs, furthering the legacy of the Rebels in college football.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Standout Tight End Christian Moore Follows Barry Odom to Purdue
UNLV LB Charles Correa Will Stay with Rebels After Briefly Entering Transfer Portal