Barry Odom Pens Farewell Message To UNLV, Heads To Purdue
Now former UNLV Rebels' head coach Barry Odum has sent out a farewell message to the players, fans, and everyone else involved with the program after announcing that he would leave his position on Saturday to become the next head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers. This announcement came just days before the Rebels were set to take on the California Golden Bears in the Art of Sport LA Bowl this Wednesday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This is the heartfelt message he had for the UNLV faithful:
"It has been such an honor to be the Head Football Coach at UNLV and live in this city for the past 2 years. My family and I are overwhelmed with gratitude... thank you! I am so thankful for my players, assistant coaches, staff and Athletics Director Erick Harper, I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to be part of your TEAM. I also want to thank all the wonderful fans, donors and great friends we have made in Las Vegas. You guys have been amazing, thank you!! Continued Success...Go Rebels!!"
It is clear that this was not a decision that Odom took lightly and appreciated his time at UNLV. However, when you get a call from a Big 10 program that offers to more than triple your salary, it's a hard offer to turn down. Everyone who supports UNLV should be grateful to Odom for what he's done for the program, how he carried himself while in charge, and for the way he left the program in a much better place when he left than it was when he took the job two years ago. Dan Mullen has been named Odom's successor and will look to take the program to even higher heights that wouldn't have been possible without Odom's contributions.