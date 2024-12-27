Ben Christman Brings SEC Experience to UNLV’s Offensive Line
The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels continue to bolster their roster under head coach Dan Mullen, officially landing former Kentucky offensive lineman Ben Christman via the transfer portal. Christman’s addition is another testament to Mullen’s commitment to building a competitive program in the Mountain West.
Christman, a 6’6”, 315-pound lineman, arrives in Las Vegas with SEC experience under his belt. Originally recruited to Kentucky as a highly-touted prospect, Christman saw limited action during the Wildcats’ challenging 2024 season, which ended with just one SEC win and no bowl eligibility for the first time in nearly a decade. Amid the Wildcats’ struggles, Christman entered the portal seeking a fresh start—and he found it with the Rebels.
For UNLV, Christman fills a crucial need along the offensive line as the team looks to build on its impressive 11-3 campaign in 2024. The Rebels have already lose three offensive linemen to Barry Odom and Purdue so Christman’s arrival is pivotal. Mullen’s high-powered offense thrives on strong line play, and Christman’s SEC pedigree and physical presence make him a valuable addition to the trenches.
While Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops openly addressed his team’s struggles with offensive line depth, particularly at tackle, Christman’s move to UNLV highlights the Rebels’ growing appeal as a destination for top talent. Christman’s versatility and experience are expected to make an immediate impact, providing stability and leadership to a young line eager to protect UNLV’s dynamic playmakers.
This transfer signals more than just a roster upgrade—it’s another step in UNLV’s ascent as a force in college football. With Mullen at the helm and players like Christman joining the fold, the Rebels are making it clear that their ambitions extend beyond the Mountain West. Keep an eye on this program—2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year in Las Vegas.
