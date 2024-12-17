Breaking Down UNLV's Biggest Needs In The Transfer Portal
As UNLV football gears up for the 2025 season, the program is poised for continued growth under new head coach Dan Mullen. While the Rebels have shown promising improvements in recent years, particularly in their defense and overall competitiveness, there are still several key areas where the team could benefit from transfers via the NCAA transfer portal.
Quarterback Depth and Playmaking Ability
One of the most pressing needs for UNLV is bolstering its quarterback position. With the Rebels expected to continue their upward trajectory in 2025, securing a dynamic, playmaking quarterback should be a top priority. Depth at quarterback has been a concern in recent seasons, and a veteran signal-caller with experience in high-pressure situations could provide the stability and leadership needed to take the offense to the next level. Matt Sluka has left the team and Hajj-Malik Williams is finishing up his senior season.
Defensive Line and Pass Rush
While UNLV has made strides in building a competitive defense, the defensive line remains an area for improvement. The Rebels could use more size and athleticism up front, particularly to enhance their pass rush. Securing experienced defensive linemen through the transfer portal would help the team generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks, which is essential in competing against the high-powered offenses in the Mountain West Conference.
Wide Receiver Playmakers
On offense, UNLV needs to continue to build depth at the wide receiver position. While the Rebels have some promising talent at wideout, adding a transfer receiver with big-play potential could create more opportunities for explosive plays downfield. This would help open up the passing game and take pressure off the running back corps. The losses of both Ricky White III and Jacob De Jesus will be felt and it will be tough to replace their production.
Offensive Line Depth
Lastly, depth along the offensive line is crucial for UNLV's continued success. The Rebels have shown improvement in this area, but the addition of experienced linemen could solidify the front and provide better protection for the quarterback while enhancing the run game.
As the transfer portal continues to evolve, UNLV's ability to secure key talent will be pivotal in its quest to become a consistent contender in the Mountain West Conference. With targeted additions in these areas, the Rebels could continue to build on their promising foundation heading into 2025.