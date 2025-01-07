Brennan Marion Named Sacramento State’s New Head Coach, Two Former Rebels Follow
Sacramento State has a new leader at the helm of its football program. Former UNLV offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Brennan Marion, was announced as the Hornets’ head coach on Saturday morning. While a formal press conference has yet to take place, Marion hasn’t wasted any time making waves.
Within 48 hours of his hire, Marion secured commitments from five FBS transfers, including two former UNLV Rebels: linebacker Brennon Scott and wide receiver Tim Conerly. Scott was a four-time member of the Academic All-Mountain West Team (2020-2023). After missing all of 2022 with an injury, Scott appeared in 12 games over the next two seasons for UNLV. Conerly, nicknamed “The Flash” for his uncanny speed, appeared in 14 games over the last two seasons. The wideout out of New Orleans accumulated nine receptions for 110 yards, as well as 24 rushing yards and a trip to the end zone on four attempts over his collegiate career with the Rebels. Conerly’s lone touchdown came against Utah Tech back in September of 2024.
The other additions include wide receiver Jace Wilson (UTSA), quarterback Cardell Williams (Tulsa), and offensive lineman Dean Abdullah (San Diego State).
Known for his innovative "Go-Go Offense," Marion has also embraced the digital age, actively engaging fans and recruits on social media. He’s been punctuating his posts with the hashtag #GoGoSacramento, signaling the arrival of his dynamic offensive philosophy.
Hornet fans have plenty to look forward to as Marion builds momentum for his tenure at Sacramento State. Rebels fans will miss him but the program seems poised for success under the leadership of new head coach Dan Mullen.
