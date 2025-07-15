UNLV Rebels

Cameron Friel Represents UNLV As Nominee For Wuerffel Trophy And Good Works Team

UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel has been named a 2025 nominee for the Allstate Good Works Team and Wuerffel Trophy, honoring his leadership, community service, and impact off the field.

Mark Morales-Smith

Detailed view of a UNLV Rebels helmet during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field.
Detailed view of a UNLV Rebels helmet during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
All summer, coaches, players, and executives at UNLV have been talking about how the UNLV Rebels athletic programs are looking to build community in the Las Vegas area. Quarterback Cameron Friel exemplifies this. That's why on Tuesday, he was named as part of the official nominees list for the 2025 AFCA Allstate Good Team and Allstate Wuerffel Trophy. This award is open to all college football student-athletes and head coaches from all levels of the sport who are recognized for their commitment to community service and leadership off the field. 

ESPN analyst and former NFL linebacker, Sam Acho, who is a 2010 Good Works Team member and Allstate Wuerffel Trophy recipient, commented on the award.

"I've been a part of this team, and these players aren't just showing up, they're standing out," said Acho. "Their commitment to service creates lasting change and inspires the next generation."

Former NFL quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner, and College Football Hall of Famer, Danny Wuerffel, who the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy is named after also chimed in.

"When nearly 200 young athletes choose to serve, it creates a ripple effect far beyond the game," said Wuerffel. "Their leadership in the community is just as worthy of recognition as their performance on the field."

Friel enters his fifth and final season with the Rebels. He is expected to serve as the team's QB3 this season. He will now be eligible to be named to the final roster of 23 award recipients, which will be announced in September. The winners will be decided by a voting panel of former Good Works Team members, head coaches, and journalists who make their decision based on student-athletes who demonstrate excellence in community service, academics, and athletics, as well as leadership both on and off the field. 

