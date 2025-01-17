Cameron Oliver and Tiger Shanks Represent UNLV in the Tropicana Bowl
UNLV football fans have plenty to celebrate as standout defensive back Cameron Oliver and offensive lineman Tiger Shanks have earned spots in the prestigious Tropicana Bowl. The annual showcase, held in Miami, Florida, highlights top college seniors and gives NFL scouts a chance to evaluate future professional talent.
The 2025 Tropicana Bowl rosters were officially unveiled on Monday, shining a spotlight on some of college football’s underrated stars as they gear up for the NFL Draft. This prestigious FBS all-star game offers players a chance to showcase their skills in front of professional scouts. This year’s event will take place on Sunday, January 19, with kickoff set for 11 AM ET.
Oliver, a lockdown cornerback known for his ball-hawking skills and relentless coverage, was a key piece of UNLV’s defensive success in 2024. His ability to disrupt passing lanes and come up with clutch interceptions made him a standout in the Mountain West. Oliver finished the season with four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 12 pass breakups. His athleticism and football IQ will make him a name to watch as he prepares to impress NFL scouts on one of the sport's biggest pre-draft stages.
On the offensive side, Tiger Shanks was a rock for the Rebels in the trenches. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman anchored the UNLV offensive line with power and precision, helping the Rebels maintain one of the most balanced offenses in the Mountain West. Shanks’ versatility and leadership made him a cornerstone of the team’s success, and his invitation to the Tropicana Bowl is a testament to his hard work and consistency throughout his college career.
The selection of Oliver and Shanks underscores the growing prominence of UNLV football, a program that continues to make strides under the leadership of new head coach Dan Mullen. Their participation in the Tropicana Bowl is a testament to their individual excellence and a reflection of the program’s upward trajectory.
Recommended Articles
2025 Mountain West College Football Power Rankings
UNLV Football Stars Dominate Mountain West Awards