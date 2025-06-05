Dan Mullen Discusses What Alex Orji And Anthony Colandrea Bring To UNLV Football
When new head coach Dan Mullen took over the UNLV Rebels football program this offseason he had a lot on his plate to handle. As far as the Rebels roster goes, nothing was more important than finding a new quarterback for the upcoming season to replace dual-threat star Hajj-Malik Williams.
Mullen quickly got to work and hit the transfer portal. He brought in Alex Orji from the Michigan Wolverines and Anthony Colandrea from the Virginia Cavaliers. They both bring very different skills to the table. Orji is a dual-threat quarterback who never quite found his footing with the Wolverines despite having immense talent, while Colandrea is mobile, but is more of a traditional quarterback who has more experience as a college starter. After bringing in the two quarterbacks to compete for a starting job, Mullen spoke about why he brought both student-athletes to Vegas.
Dan Mullen On Bringing In Alex Orji
“He was a guy that was head-scratching to me last year. Sometimes I’m watching him and, you know, I don’t know, I’m not in the game meetings, don’t know what like everything going on at Michigan, but I’m saying, I don’t know that they’re highlighting his strengths, right? I mean, you know, in football, the job of coaches is to put a guy in position to do what he does. Well, that’s what coaching is all about,” Mullen said.
Dan Mullen On Bringing In Anthony Colandrea
“I got to watch Anthony live. His ability to extend plays, scramble around, throw the ball, tremendous arm talent. Really excited about what he brings to the table.”