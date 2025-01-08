Dan Mullen Completes UNLV Coaching Staff with Quinton Ganther as Running Backs Coach
UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen has finalized his on-field coaching staff with the addition of Quinton Ganther as the Rebels' new running backs coach. Ganther, a former NFL player and Mountain West standout, brings an impressive coaching pedigree and deep ties to the region.
Ganther joins the Rebels after a successful three-year tenure as the running backs coach at Utah (2022-24), where he guided the Utes' rushing offense to back-to-back top-three finishes in the Pac-12. Under his leadership, Utah's ground game was ranked No. 11 in the FBS in 2022, averaging 217.6 rushing yards per game. That year, the Utes posted 3,047 rushing yards – the second-highest in program history – and a school-record 38 rushing touchdowns.
During his time at Utah, Ganther developed a running back room known for depth and versatility, producing multiple 100-yard rushers and mentoring athletes like Micah Bernard, who eclipsed 1,000 yards in 2024. His ability to cultivate talent was evident in his previous role at Weber State (2013-20), where he coached All-Americans, contributed to three consecutive Big Sky titles, and helped the team reach the FCS semifinals in 2019.
Ganther's NFL experience adds another layer to his coaching expertise. A former seventh-round pick, he spent six seasons in the league, including stints with Tennessee, Washington, Seattle, and Buffalo. He also worked as an offensive quality control coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, further bolstering his professional credentials.
Mullen praised Ganther's hire, saying, “Quinton’s track record of developing running backs and his NFL background make him a tremendous asset to our program. He knows what it takes to win.”
