Dan Mullen's Debut with UNLV Moved to Week 0

The Rebels will now kick off on August 23.

Dave Miller

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen fist bumps SEC Nation host Tim Tebow during the filming of the SEC Nation college football show, at the Plaza of the Americas on the University of Florida campus, in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 18, 2021.
Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen fist bumps SEC Nation host Tim Tebow during the filming of the SEC Nation college football show, at the Plaza of the Americas on the University of Florida campus, in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 18, 2021. / Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Dan Mullen era will begin even sooner than anticipated.

The Rebels have moved their September 13 home game with Idaho State to August 23 to allow Allegiant Stadium to host the championship boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. The tilt with the Bengals will be Mullen's debut in Sin City.

The NCAA approved the school's waiver request, which allowed the Rebels to move their home opener to Week 0 and ensures Allegiant Stadium can host the major fight.

