Dan Mullen's Debut with UNLV Moved to Week 0
The Rebels will now kick off on August 23.
The Dan Mullen era will begin even sooner than anticipated.
The Rebels have moved their September 13 home game with Idaho State to August 23 to allow Allegiant Stadium to host the championship boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. The tilt with the Bengals will be Mullen's debut in Sin City.
The NCAA approved the school's waiver request, which allowed the Rebels to move their home opener to Week 0 and ensures Allegiant Stadium can host the major fight.
