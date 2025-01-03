Mullen Tabs Adam Scheier from Temple to Lead UNLV Special Teams
UNLV football has announced Adam Scheier as its new special teams coordinator, the latest addition to head coach Dan Mullen’s staff. Scheier brings nearly 30 years of collegiate coaching experience, with 25 of those focused on special teams.
Scheier arrives at UNLV following three seasons at Temple, where he served as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. At Temple, kicker Maddux Trujillo earned multiple accolades in 2024, including AAC Kicker of the Year, after making two record-setting field goals of 64 and 60 yards. Additionally, punter Dante Atton and return specialist Sam Martin earned recognition for their contributions.
Prior to Temple, Scheier was the special teams coordinator at Rutgers from 2020-2021, where the Scarlet Knights’ units ranked among the top in the nation. In 2021, Rutgers set an NCAA record for net punting average, with punter Adam Korsak named a finalist for the Ray Guy Award.
Scheier’s coaching background includes time at Texas Tech, where he was a Broyles Award nominee in 2018, and at Ohio State in 2017, where he contributed to a Big Ten Championship season. Earlier in his career, Scheier worked at Wake Forest and Bowling Green, where his special teams consistently ranked near the top of their respective conferences.
A former player at Dartmouth, where he was named Special Teams Player of the Year, Scheier began his coaching career there before moving on to other roles, including earning a master’s degree from Columbia.
With his extensive experience and proven track record of developing strong special teams units, Scheier is expected to bring stability and expertise to UNLV’s program as the team continues to build for the future.
