Dan Mullen Launches Elite Football Camps To Build Community And Develop Local Talent
If you have listened to anything that incoming UNLV Rebels' head coaches Dan Mullen and Josh Pastner have talked about since being hired, you would know their primary goal after winning games is building a community in Las Vegas. Last week, we saw Pastner, the new men's basketball coach, at a local minor league baseball game, throwing out a basketball for the first pitch and interacting with local fans and media. This week, we have Mullen, the head football coach, taking another step with his Elite Football Camps presented by Findlay Toyota.
Mullen's Elite Football camps kick off on Tuesday, June 3. Mullen, along with his staff, are offering multiple different camps for 9th - 12th graders, JUCOs, and Transfers. These include Specialist camps and 7-on-7 & Big Man camps throughout the month. They with also wrap up with a special kids camp for children from ages 6 - 12 to close out the camps on June 22. These camps will go a long way to not only build a community, but help a lot of hopeful football prospects not only improve their game for the next level, but draw attention to themselves that they may not otherwise receive.
All the camps will take place locally in Las Vegas, Nevada. All specialty camps will cost a $60 registration other than the 7-on-7 & Big Man camps, which cost $400, and the youth camp, which costs $30. Mullen and his staff providing these affordable opportunities for young people to learn, grow, and develop is another step in the right direction for a football program on the rise.