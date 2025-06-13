Dan Mullen Praises UNLV Facilities Over Florida’s In Bold Offseason Statement
This offseason after the exit of former head football coach Barry Odom, who left to take the head coaching job with the Purdue Boilermakers, the UNLV Rebels hired former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen to take over their program.
Many were shocked that the Rebels were able to draw him away from his ESPN TV job and praised athletic director Erick Harper for pulling off the signing. Recently, Mullen went in to detail about why he chose UNLV and may have thrown some shade at his former school Florida in the process.
Dan Mullen Praises UNLV Facilities And Stadium
“The facility here blows away anything that was at Florida when I left. I didn’t want to have to come into a program that you had to build from the ground up,” said Mullen. “We have a great stadium in Allegiant Stadium. We were a game away from the College Football Playoff last year... So when you’re starting to check boxes, you know? Facilities? Check. Stadium? Check. Opportunity to win a championship immediately? Check. Great place to live? Check. Really good schools for my kids, I want my family to grow up here? Check.”
Notice he states that the facilities at UNLV blow away anything he had to work with at Florida. That is a huge compliment to the Rebels athletic program that they have managed to build such high-end facilities that it blows away the facilities of a major SEC school like UF. Things like that can go a long way when it comes to recruiting top talent.
The school is doing all the right things to become a powerhouse in the Mountain West Conference for the foreseeable future. Just so happening to have Allegiant Stadium recently being built in the heart of your city isn't such a bad thing either, however, that could be more of a case of good fortune.