Dan Mullen Raises The Bar For UNLV Football: 'My Expectations Are To Win'
New UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen takes over a program that doesn't have a long history of championship football, however, they are coming off a great season in which they found themselves in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game. Former head coach Barry Odom raised the bar for this program and Mullen understands that. He understands what the fans and players' expectations are, thanks to the program's long-term and recent history.
Dan Mullen On Changing UNLV's Expectations:
“You look at the history of UNLV, there's not this expectation of winning and competing for championships here. However, I've had that my whole career. We've come in Day 1, and I wanted to win."
Dan Mullen On The Program's Recent Success:
"I like winning. And when you look at the guys that are here — the younger players — over the last two years, they've won, so their expectations are of winning. My expectations are to win. And a lot of the players we brought in, their expectations are to win.”
Dan Mullen Isn't Tempering Expectations:
“The expectations within the program are not, ‘This is a new program, this is year one.' The expectations are, ‘Hey, we were a game away from the College Football Playoff last year, and we want to take that next step.’”