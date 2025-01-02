Dan Mullen Retains Four Key Staff Members for 2025 UNLV Football Season
New UNLV head football coach Dan Mullen has announced that four members of the 2024 staff will remain in their positions as he assembles his first coaching staff in Las Vegas. Wide receivers coach Del Alexander, defensive line coach Ricky Logo, cornerbacks coach Akeem Davis, and Director of Football Player Development & Community Engagement Hunkie Cooper will continue their roles with the program.
Alexander, who served as interim head coach during UNLV’s postseason, guided the Rebels to a 24-13 victory over Cal in the Art of Sport LA Bowl. As wide receivers coach, Alexander oversaw the emergence of All-American Ricky White III and an offense that set a program record with 35.4 points per game in 2024.
Logo, entering his third season with the Rebels, helped lead a defensive resurgence. The team topped the Mountain West in scoring defense, allowing just 21.3 points per game, and registered 42 sacks—the program’s most since 1984.
Davis, recently named to the AFCA’s prestigious 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute, has been instrumental in the Rebels’ defensive backfield success. Over his two seasons, UNLV recorded a plus-14 turnover margin in 2024, tied for eighth nationally and the program’s best since 1985.
Cooper, a former UNLV standout and member of the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame, has provided stability in his administrative role while also serving as interim wide receivers coach during the bowl game. His leadership will remain vital to Mullen’s vision for the program.
Mullen’s decision to retain these experienced and accomplished staff members reflects a commitment to continuity and the foundation of a successful 2025 season.
