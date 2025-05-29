UNLV Rebels

Dan Mullen Chimes In On UNLV QB Battle Between Alex Orji And Anthony Colandrea

With Hajj-Malik Williams now in the NFL, UNLV head coach Dan Mullen is weighing two transfer quarterbacks—Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea—as potential leaders for the Rebels’ next chapter.

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji (10) runs against Oregon during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This offseason the UNLV Rebels football team has been tasked with replacing their surprise breakout quarterback from last season, Hajj-Malik Williams. Williams was a transfer from the Campbell Fighting Camels who was expected to be a backup but was thrust into the starting role after an NIL dispute with the school, and Matthew Sluka propelled Williams into the starting job when Sluka left the program and sat out the season. Williams went on to account for 28 TDs and lead the Rebels to the Mountain West Conference Championship Game. The dual-threat quarterback is now in Las Vegas Raiders camp and making some noise with a real chance to win the backup job. 

New Rebels head coach Dan Mullen is looking to strike gold again in the transfer portal this season, bringing in both Alex Orji from the Michigan Wolverines and Anthony Colandrea from the Virginia Cavaliers. They are two very different quarterbacks, with Orji bringing dual-threat capabilities, and Colandrea being more of a traditional pocket passer. This has been an open competition with both quarterbacks gaining praise to the point that Mullen said they could use both quarterbacks based on matchup and situation this season. Mullen gave us an update on the two QBs recently. 

"They both have, to me, which is the most important thing for a quarterback — they both have a winning edge to ’em, a winning mindset where when they step on the field, the most important thing is winning,” Mullen said... “Hopefully, we cause some problems."

