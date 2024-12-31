Del Alexander to Remain in Vegas as UNLV Wide Receivers Coach
The UNLV Rebels are thrilled to announce that Coach Del Alexander will continue his role as the wide receivers coach for the team. Alexander’s leadership and expertise have been instrumental in the Rebels' recent success, including their impressive performance in the 2024 LA Bowl.
As interim head coach in the LA Bowl after Barry Odom moved on to Purdue, Alexander led the Rebels to a commanding 24-13 victory over the California Golden Bears. The win marked a significant moment in the program’s history, showcasing the resilience and talent of the team under his guidance. The bowl victory not only capped off a successful 11-win season but also demonstrated Alexander’s ability to inspire and strategize at the highest level. It was UNLV’s first bowl game victory since 2000. And he wasn’t afraid to roll the dice based on his decision to run a fake punt from UNLV’s own territory which resulted in a 49-yard gain. That one play shifted the momentum of the entire game.
Alexander’s coaching pedigree is well-established and known to the Rebel faithful. He was a member of two previous UNLV staffs before going on to coach two decades in the Big Ten, Pac 12, and ACC, plus Notre Dame. Alexander has coached in 18 bowl games, including four trips to the Rose Bowl and two College Football Playoff berths.
Known for his ability to develop players and foster a winning culture, he has been pivotal in the growth of the Rebels' receiving corps. Under his mentorship, the wide receivers have displayed remarkable improvement, with several players setting personal and program records, including Ricky White III.
Continuity in the coaching staff is a vital component of sustained success, and retaining Alexander signals UNLV’s commitment to building on their recent achievements. Fans and players alike look forward to seeing how his leadership will continue to shape the team’s success both on and off the field. UNLV football remains on an upward trajectory, and Alexander’s contributions are a cornerstone of that progress.
Recommended Articles
The Top 5 MLB Players in UNLV Baseball History
UNLV Faces Major Roster Rebuild Under New Head Coach Dan Mullen