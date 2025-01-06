Denver 'Humble Beast' Warren's Tweet Highlights UNLV Visit Amid Active Transfer Portal Moves
Denver "Humble Beast" Warren’s recent tweet has sparked interest in his recruitment process. "Had an amazing visit to UNLV! Vibes were immaculate," the 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive lineman posted on X, signaling that UNLV is making a strong case in his decision-making process.
UNLV’s transfer portal activity has been abuzz this week, with expected visits from players like Mason Mini, Micah Davey, Shamarr Jackson, Demarko Williams, and Mickel Clay adding to the program's recruitment efforts. Warren’s visit further highlights the Rebels’ strategic push to strengthen their roster. A proven contributor on the defensive line, Warren recorded 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season at Sam Houston State, making him an appealing option for programs seeking to enhance their defensive depth.
While Warren has expressed interest in North Texas due to his familiarity with defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity from their time at Sam Houston State, his recent comments about UNLV indicate it could be a serious contender. UNLV’s ability to draw experienced players through the transfer portal reflects its broader efforts to enhance its competitiveness in the upcoming season.
“I’m not rushing a decision, but at the same time, I’m not going to wait too long,” Warren said about his recruitment process. With offers from programs including UNLV, North Texas, Miami (Ohio), and Western Kentucky, his final choice will set the stage for his last collegiate season.
