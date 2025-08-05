ESPN Names Alex Orji, Anthony Colandrea as Two of Most Important Group of Five Players
There will be a lot of eyes on Dan Mullen's UNLV Rebels throughout the 2025 college football season.
The Rebels put together back-to-back strong seasons under Barry Odom, who left to take over Purdue. But replacing him with someone the caliber of Mullen was huge for this program, which is one of the most intriguing Group of Five squads in the country.
Much of the team's success will hinge on the play under center, which is why ESPN listed both Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea as two of the most important Group of Five players heading into the new campaign.
Orji and Colandrea are two of a plethora of new faces to arrive at a program that won 20 games over 2023 and 2024. Most of last season's starters are gone, so the transfer portal was Mullen's friend. And this staff did a lot of damage, including bringing in blue-chip players. But will things work out at QB?
If either Orji or Colandrea plays well, the Rebels could be a threat to win the Mountain West and break through as a Group of Five CFP contender. But Orji simply couldn't move the ball through the air last season at Michigan, and Colandrea didn't exactly wow at Virginia.
This season could go a lot of different ways in Vegas. If some sort of stability can occur at QB, Mullen and the Rebels could end up being one of the fascinating stories of the season.
