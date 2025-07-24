Dan Mullen Praises UNLV’s ‘Great Energy’ To Open Training Camp
The UNLV Rebels football team opened up training camp on Wednesday. They were forced to move the starting date up a week due to having to move their home opener against Idaho State to Week 0 due to a scheduling conflict with the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford boxing match being held in Allegiant Stadium on September 13. Because of this, it was the earliest practice in school history. The team participated in a helmets-only practice. Head coach Dan Mullen spoke about the practice and was pleased with what he saw.
Dan Mullen On Day 1 Of UNLV Football Training Camp:
"I thought we had great energy," Mullen said. "Shows the leadership of this team. Our guys love football. They come out here loving to play. Great team atmosphere. I was pleased. Day one installation for us. You want to see the retention of where we left in spring (practice). I think we may be slightly ahead of where we left off, which shows all of the work these guys have put in over the summer – studying, prepping, getting ready to go. I was pleased with that. A lot of the football stuff is hard to see without pads but the effort and retention of what we're trying to learn offensively and defensively was really good."
It was a good start to camp for the Rebels. They will look to continue this momentum throughout the summer, leading into the regular season. They are looking to come together as a team and win the Mountain West Conference this season, and maybe even earn themselves a spot in the College Football Playoffs.