Former Four-Star Recruit and ASU Cornerback Laterrance Welch Reportedly Transferring to UNLV
Former LSU and Arizona State cornerback Laterrance Welch, a former four-star recruit, is reportedly transferring to UNLV, according to Pete Nakos of On3Sports. The junior defensive back is seeking a fresh start after a tumultuous season at Arizona State, where he made an impact on the field but faced challenges off it.
Welch recorded 13 tackles and two interceptions during his lone season in Tempe. One of his standout moments came on November 9, when he returned an interception for a touchdown to secure a dramatic 35-31 victory over UCF. His second interception came in the Territorial Cup against the University of Arizona, his final game as a Sun Devil.
Following the November 30 game, Welch was reportedly dismissed from the ASU program due to a rules violation where he was arrested for stealing a teammate’s watch and attempting to pawn it. His departure preceded an arrest, compounding the difficulties of his time in Tempe. On January 1, Welch entered the transfer portal, setting the stage for his reported move to UNLV.
If confirmed, Welch’s transfer to UNLV presents an opportunity for him to reboot his career and fulfill the promise he showed as a top recruit from Acadiana High School in Lafayette, Louisiana. Known for his athleticism and instincts, Welch could provide a significant boost to the Rebels’ secondary.
