Former Pitt Defensive Lineman Chief Borders Transfers to UNLV for Final Season
The UNLV Rebels continue to strengthen their roster through the transfer portal, announcing the addition of former Pitt defensive lineman Chief Borders for his final year of eligibility. Borders, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 31, brings experience and versatility to the Rebels’ defensive front.
Borders started his collegiate career as a four-star recruit from Heard County High School in Franklin, Georgia, where he was a standout on the field and in track and field events. Rated as one of the top linebackers in the Class of 2021, Borders initially joined Florida, where he redshirted after appearing in four games during his freshman year.
After two seasons with the Gators, Borders transferred to Nebraska for the 2023 season. In a reserve role, he contributed nine tackles, including 0.5 tackles for loss, and defended one pass in 12 games. Borders moved to Pitt in 2024, where he served as a key rotational piece, recording 11 tackles and playing 309 snaps across all 13 games.
At UNLV, Borders is expected to bring depth, leadership, and experience to the defensive line as the Rebels look to build on their momentum from a promising 2024 campaign. His athleticism and versatility make him a strong addition to Dan Mullen’s defense.
Borders joins a growing list of transfers who are set to make an impact for the Rebels in 2025, including former Pitt wide receiver Daejon Reynolds, further solidifying UNLV’s reputation as a destination for top-tier talent in the portal.
The addition of Borders highlights UNLV’s commitment to enhancing its defense, aiming to compete at the highest level in the Mountain West. Rebel fans can look forward to seeing Borders make his mark on the field this fall.
Recommended Articles
Former Pitt WR Daejon Reynolds Transfers to UNLV for Final Season
Tight End Nick Elksnis Reunites with Dan Mullen at UNLV