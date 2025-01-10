Former Pitt WR Daejon Reynolds Transfers to UNLV for Final Season
UNLV Football has added another offensive weapon as former Pitt wide receiver Daejon Reynolds announced his transfer to the Rebels for his final season of college eligibility where he will be reunited with head coach Dan Mullen. The redshirt junior shared the news on Instagram, signaling a fresh start in Las Vegas after a collegiate journey marked by flashes of brilliance.
Reynolds, a native of Loganville, Georgia, came out of Grayson High School as a four-star recruit ranked among the nation’s top wide receivers. Rivals and ESPN placed him in the top 30 prospects in Georgia, After starting his college career at Florida under Mullen, Reynolds redshirted as a freshman in 2021, seeing limited action.
His breakthrough came in 2022, when he played in eight games for the Gators and recorded 11 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Most of that production came in a career-defining game against Vanderbilt, where he hauled in eight receptions for 165 yards and two scores.
Reynolds transferred to Pitt in 2023, bringing with him high expectations. He made an immediate impact, contributing to a thrilling victory over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl. Over 12 games, including seven starts, he ranked third on the team in receptions (28) and fourth in receiving yards (316). However, his role diminished late in the season, tallying 15 catches for 189 yards and one touchdown.
At UNLV, Reynolds will look to recapture the spark he showed at Florida and Pitt. His size, experience, and ability to make contested catches should add depth to the Rebels’ receiving corps.
