Former Rebels QB Matthew Sluka Finds New Home at James Madison
Former UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka, who departed the Rebels under controversial circumstances, has found a new program to call home. According to multiple reports, including Pete Nakos of On3, Sluka is transferring to James Madison University, where he will reunite with head coach Bob Chesney.
Chesney previously coached Sluka at Holy Cross, where the quarterback had a standout career before transferring to UNLV. During his time with the Crusaders, Sluka earned three All-Patriot League honors, throwing for 59 touchdowns and rushing for 38 more. Under Chesney’s leadership, Holy Cross achieved postseason success, winning FCS playoff games in 2021 and 2022. Chesney moved on to James Madison after the 2023 season, paving the way for Sluka to follow him.
Sluka’s time at UNLV in 2024 was short-lived and marked by controversy. After starting three games for the Rebels, he departed the program, claiming the university did not fulfill commitments related to NIL agreements. His allegations sparked widespread debate, drawing national attention to the challenges and lack of oversight surrounding NIL deals in college sports.
Despite the off-field drama, UNLV thrived in 2024, finishing the season with an 11-3 record, their best winning percentage since 1984. While the Rebels focused on their most successful campaign in decades, Sluka’s departure became a focal point in ongoing discussions about the evolving nature of college sports and player compensation.
At James Madison, Sluka will look to rekindle the on-field success he shared with Chesney and help lead the Dukes as they continue to build their program's profile in the FBS landscape.
