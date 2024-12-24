Former UNLV Coach Barry Odom Begins Rebuilding Purdue O-Line With Two UNLV Transfers
UNLV Football is making waves across the college football landscape, even as some of their standout players move on to new opportunities. Former Rebels linemen Mason Vicari and Hank Purvis have taken the next step in their careers, signing with Purdue to help rebuild the Boilermakers' offensive line. While the Rebels are sad to see them go, they couldn’t be prouder of the impact they made during their time in Scarlet and Gray.
Both Vicari and Purvis played pivotal roles in UNLV’s most successful season in 25 years. Purvis, a 6’3”, 330-pound guard from Wichita, Kansas, was a powerhouse on the field, appearing in all 13 games and logging 77 offensive snaps across eight of them. His size, strength, and versatility earned him recognition as a consensus three-star recruit in the 2024 class.
Vicari, a 6’4”, 305-pound guard from Sacramento, California, brought a unique combination of agility and grit to the trenches. He saw action in eight games, amassing 60 offensive snaps over five contests. Another highly-rated three-star recruit, Vicari showcased the talent and work ethic that’s become synonymous with UNLV Football.
Purdue’s new offensive line coach, Vance Vice, who also coached at UNLV, knows firsthand the value these two bring to the table. The Boilermakers are facing significant turnover on their offensive line, with all five starters from last season moving on due to graduation, transfers, or the NFL Draft. With Purvis and Vicari in the mix, Purdue is turning to proven Rebel talent to bolster its roster.
While UNLV gears up for the 2025 season, we’ll be cheering on Vicari and Purvis as they represent UNLV’s grit and determination in the Big Ten. The Rebels’ culture of excellence and player development continues to resonate far and wide, proving once again that the road to greatness starts right here in Las Vegas.
