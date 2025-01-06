Former UNLV Defensive Star Fisher Camac Transfers to Virginia After Breakout Season
Fisher Camac, a defensive end from UNLV, has transferred to Virginia. Camac, a 6’7”, 250-pound edge rusher from Gilbert, Arizona, played three seasons for the Rebels, including a redshirt year, and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
During the 2024 season, Camac appeared in all 14 games for UNLV, recording 46 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, five passes defended, and one forced fumble. In his two seasons on the field, he totaled 16.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 22 games.
Camac contributed significantly during the postseason. In the Mountain West Championship Game against Boise State, he recorded four tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. In the Art of Sport LA Bowl against Cal, he recorded six tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble in UNLV's 24-13 victory.
UNLV finished the 2024 season with an appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game and a final ranking of No. 24 in the College Football Playoff standings. Camac’s performance was a key factor in the team’s success during the season.
Recommended Articles
NIU’s Move to Mountain West Reunites UNLV with a Former Rival
UNLV Football Names Kyle Hoke as Safeties Coach
Top 5 NFL Players in UNLV Football History
UNLV Football Welcomes Mike Sollenne as Offensive Line Coach
UNLV Football Adds Adrian Mayes as Tight Ends Coach and Run Game Coordinator