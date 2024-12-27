UNLV Rebels

Former UNLV QB Jayden Maiava Returns to Familiar Territory for Las Vegas Bowl

Dominic Robinson

USC Trojans QB Jayden Maiava
USC Trojans QB Jayden Maiava / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, the upcoming Las Vegas Bowl is more than just another game; it's a homecoming. Just a year ago, Maiava led the UNLV Rebels on the same field at Allegiant Stadium. Now, he returns as the signal-caller for the USC Trojans, adding an intriguing layer to this postseason matchup.

Maiava’s journey has been a whirlwind. After a breakout season at UNLV in 2023, where he earned Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors, he transferred to USC, initially as a backup. However, he stepped into the starting role this season, leading the Trojans offense. Returning to Las Vegas brings back a flood of memories. "It's definitely a surreal feeling being back here," Maiava shared at today's press conference. "This stadium holds a lot of special moments for me. It's where I really got my college career going."

The familiarity with the stadium and the city could provide an edge for Maiava. He knows the sightlines, the atmosphere, and the unique quirks of Allegiant Stadium. He even expressed his excitement about seeing some familiar faces in the crowd. "I'm looking forward to seeing some of the fans who supported me last year," Maiava said. "It'll be good to reconnect with them."

While emotions will undoubtedly be present, Maiava emphasized his focus is on the game. He understands the importance of this bowl game for USC and is determined to finish the season strong. His return to Las Vegas is a compelling storyline, but the ultimate goal is to lead his team to victory.

Dominic Robinson
