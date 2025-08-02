Former UNLV Rebels WR Ricky White III Could Be A Practice Squad Candidate
Back in April at the 2025 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks drafted former UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White III, making him the first Rebel selected in the NFL Draft since 2010. The seventh-round pick is now competing in training camp, trying to earn a spot on their 53-man roster.
While we are projecting him to make the Week 1 roster, there is a possibility that he does miss the cut. M1 Sports believes that if he doesn't make the final cut that he could be a candidate to make the Seahawks practice squad if he's not scooped up off waivers by another team.
M1 Sports' Take
"As training camp unfolds, Ricky White III and fellow rookie Tory Horton will need to showcase their skills to earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster. While Horton may be viewed as a more refined offensive talent, White’s special teams upside could offer him a strategic edge. The coaching staff will need to weigh their options carefully as they look to finalize their depth chart.
Should White not make the cut, the likelihood of being signed to the practice squad remains a possibility, provided he isn’t claimed off waivers. With the Seahawks rookies reporting for camp, all eyes will be on White as he strives to make his mark in the NFL."
There is no doubt that if White III doesn't make a 53-man roster this summer that he will be signed to a practice squad. He is far too valuable of an asset of special teams not to have a job in the NFL. Again, we expect him to be on a roster, most likely the Seahawks, but we agree with M1 Sports here and have no doubt that at the very least, he will be on a practice squad.
