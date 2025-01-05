Former UNLV Safety Jalen Catalon Leaves Las Vegas for the SEC
Former UNLV standout safety Jalen Catalon has announced his transfer to Missouri as first reported by Pete Nakos of On3Sports, bolstering the Tigers' secondary as he returns to SEC competition. Catalon, who earned first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2024, had an impressive season with the Rebels, recording five interceptions, 96 tackles, a forced fumble, and four pass breakups. His performance was instrumental in UNLV’s return to the Mountain West Championship Game and their victory in the Art of Sport LA Bowl against Cal.
Catalon’s move to Missouri marks the fourth stop in his collegiate career. After starting at Arkansas, where he earned first-team All-SEC honors as a redshirt freshman in 2020 and became a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award, injuries derailed his next two seasons. He then transferred to Texas in 2023, starting four games before joining UNLV to reunite with head coach Barry Odom, his former coach at Arkansas.
At 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, Catalon brings experience and versatility to Missouri's defense. With 10 career interceptions and five forced fumbles, the 23-year-old safety is expected to make an immediate impact in the Tigers’ secondary as he prepares for his seventh college season in 2025.
Missouri fans will welcome Catalon’s return to the SEC, where he first made a name for himself as a playmaker in Arkansas' defense. Meanwhile, UNLV fans will reflect on his significant contributions during his single season with the Rebels and the perils of the transfer portal.
