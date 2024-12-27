Former Utah RB Jaylon Glover Brings Star Power to UNLV Football
The Rebels are turning up the heat in the transfer portal, landing elite running back Jaylon Glover, a former standout at Utah. Glover’s commitment to UNLV marks a pivotal win for new head coach Dan Mullen, who is already making waves in shaping a dynamic and competitive roster.
Glover, a Florida native with an impressive resume, enters Las Vegas ready for a fresh start and the opportunity to shine in the Mountain West Conference. The 5’7”, 210-pound powerhouse brings a rare blend of speed, vision, and physicality that could make him the centerpiece of the Rebels’ backfield. Over his two years at Utah, Glover played in 25 career games, amassing 982 rushing yards and six touchdowns, with three starts. His 2023 season was a breakout campaign, featuring 562 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and a standout 107-yard rushing performance against Colorado.
While his role diminished at Utah in 2024, Glover’s potential is undeniable. He showcased his grit and durability during critical moments, such as logging 25 carries against nationally-ranked UCLA, proving he thrives under pressure.
Why UNLV?
Glover’s decision to join the Rebels is rooted in Mullen’s vision for the program and the unique draw of playing in Allegiant Stadium, home to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. “Who doesn’t want to play every home game in Allegiant Stadium?” Glover said. Mullen, who had previously recruited Glover at Florida, sealed the deal with a mix of charm and competition. “He jokingly reminded me I wouldn’t lose to him again,” Glover added with a laugh.
A Star in the Making
Glover’s high school career at Lake Gibson High School in Florida reads like a highlight reel. With over 6,000 rushing yards and 80 touchdowns, including a seven-touchdown playoff performance, he earned accolades such as Class 6A Player of the Year and Mr. Football Florida. His senior season alone featured 2,073 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, cementing his status as one of the nation’s most electrifying running backs.
The Rebel Future
Glover’s arrival signals a bold new chapter for UNLV football. Under Mullen’s leadership, the program is gaining momentum, and Glover’s combination of talent and experience positions him as a game-changer in the Rebels’ backfield. Fans can expect explosive runs, highlight-reel moments, and a competitive edge as Glover looks to make his mark in Las Vegas.
With the Rebels aiming for dominance in the Mountain West, Glover’s addition is more than a transfer—it’s a statement. The future is bright for UNLV football, and Jaylon Glover is ready to lead the charge.
