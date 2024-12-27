Jacob De Jesus Shines as UNLV’s Outstanding Rebel of the Week
UNLV football senior standout Jacob De Jesus has been named the Raising Cane's Outstanding Rebel of the Week, UNLV Athletics announced Thursday. This prestigious honor highlights a Rebel student-athlete's most exceptional individual performance during the previous week, as determined by the Athletics Strategic Communications department.
De Jesus, a Manteca, California native, played a critical role in the Rebels’ historic 24-13 triumph over Cal in the Art of Sport LA Bowl, an event hosted by NFL legend Rob Gronkowski. His electrifying performance not only secured him the title of Offensive MVP but also cemented his name in Rebel football lore.
The dynamic wide receiver and return specialist tallied an impressive 142 all-purpose yards, showcasing his versatility on the field. His contributions included two receptions for 38 yards and a crucial nine-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, which put UNLV ahead for good. De Jesus also made his presence felt on special teams, racking up 102 combined kick and punt return yards.
This victory was more than just another game—it was a milestone. The Rebels celebrated their first bowl game win since 2000 and capped off their first 11-win season in over four decades, signaling a new era of success for UNLV football.
De Jesus’ standout performance and leadership epitomize what it means to be a Rebel, and his efforts have set the bar for future generations. With UNLV football reaching new heights, fans have every reason to be excited about what’s to come.
Want more Rebel news? Stay tuned for updates on the team’s offseason moves and more standout moments!
