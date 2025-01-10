Jon Clark Joins UNLV Football as Director of Football Operations

UNLV Rebels

UNLV Football continues to strengthen its leadership team under Head Coach Dan Mullen, who announced Thursday the hiring of Jon Clark as the program’s new Director of Football Operations. With decades of experience and a longstanding partnership with Mullen, Clark is poised to make a significant impact on the Rebels’ operations.

Clark, a seasoned administrator, reunites with Mullen for the fourth time in his career. He comes to Las Vegas after serving as Assistant Athletic Director and Chief of Staff for South Alabama football for the past two seasons. At South Alabama, he played a pivotal role in operational management and team success.

Before his tenure in Mobile, Clark held key positions at Florida and Mississippi State, working closely with Mullen during highly successful periods for both programs. At the University of Florida, he spent four seasons (2018-2021) as Assistant Athletic Director of Football Operations, overseeing logistics during the Gators’ appearances in the Peach, Orange, Cotton, and Gasparilla Bowls, as well as their 2020 SEC Championship run.

Earlier, Clark spent seven years at Mississippi State, where he managed football operations during an unprecedented eight bowl game appearances. His first stint at Florida (2005-2009) saw him serve as Director of Football Administration, helping the Gators secure two BCS National Championships.

Clark’s career began as a student manager at Bowling Green, where he earned his degree in secondary education. He later served as an administrative assistant at Utah during its Mountain West era.

