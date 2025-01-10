Lee Davis Joins UNLV Football as Chief of Staff
UNLV Football has taken another significant step forward under Head Coach Dan Mullen with the hiring of Lee Davis as the program’s first-ever Chief of Staff. The announcement, made Thursday, highlights Mullen’s commitment to building a top-tier support staff for the Rebels.
Davis brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in football operations and recruiting to Las Vegas. She joins UNLV after a successful season at UCF, where she served as Assistant Athletic Director for Executive Operations and Recruiting. Prior to her time in Orlando, Davis spent two seasons at the University of Oklahoma as Director of On-Campus Recruiting, playing a vital role in attracting top talent to the Sooners’ program.
This isn’t the first time Davis and Mullen have collaborated. From 2017 to 2021, Davis worked alongside Mullen at the University of Florida as Director of Recruiting Operations, overseeing the Gators' recruiting efforts and operational strategies. Before that, she spent nearly seven years as Coordinator of Recruiting Operations at Mississippi State, further cementing her reputation as an expert in collegiate football recruiting and logistics.
Davis began her career as a student assistant with Alabama football in 2009 while earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Alabama. A native of Gulf Shores, Alabama, she also excelled as a volleyball student-athlete at the University of Mobile before transferring to Alabama.
