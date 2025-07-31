Linebacker Jackson Woodard Has "A Strong Foundation to Compete for a Roster Spot"
Former UNLV Rebels linebacker Jackson Woodard is one of the best players to ever wear the scarlet and gray. After being named the 2024 Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year, we surprisingly went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Not long after the conclusion of the draft, he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks. He was then cut by the Seahawks during rookie minicamp and was immediately scooped up by the Houston Texans, where he is now competing for a spot on their opening day 53-man roster. Stadium Rant highlighted what Woodard could bring to an NFL roster.
Stadium Rant's Take
"Jackson Woodard, signed as an undrafted free agent, was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. He led the Rebels with 135 tackles, three sacks, and four interceptions, helping UNLV reach the LA Bowl and a top-25 finish. Woodard has a known reputation for elite instincts, leadership, and defensive success that gives him a strong foundation to compete for a roster spot."
If you watched Woodard last year at UNLV, it's hard to believe that he isn't even good enough to make an NFL roster. While he may lack elite athleticism, his instincts, fundamentals, and playmaking ability jump off the screen when you watch him on film.
We agree with Stadium Rant that he has a strong foundation, and we expect him to catch on somewhere. He can make some noise on an NFL field if he gets the opportunity. You can't measure what he brings to the field with stopwatches and measurables. When you watch him, he's a football player and a great one at that.
