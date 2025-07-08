Mountain West TV Deal Outlook Remains Optimistic Despite Pac-12 And CBS Agreement
There has been a quiet concern around the Mountain West Conference ever since the Pac-12 signed their TV deal with CBS. While everyone is waiting for the next domino to fall and the Mountain West to find their media partner, there are rumblings that this Pac-12 deal could have done a lot of damage to the Mountain West's potential deal this offseason. While thinking the Pac-12 signing on with CBS could cost the Mountain West a deal altogether may be a bit of a stretch, it could certainly cost them some money on their eventual deal.
Hero Sports recently gave their take on the situation, and not only are they not panicking, they are optimistic about an eventual deal:
"Is that spin actually true? Absolutely not. Yes, CBS probably isn’t coming back as a primary partner. And yes, some of the top brands are gone. But the Mountain West still owns something every network wants: live, western football content. Especially in those late-night Hawai‘i windows. That inventory is still valuable."
"We’re in a sports media world where even Netflix is kicking the tires on live college rights. Apple has dipped its toe in. ESPN and Fox are still fighting over everything. There’s no reason the Mountain West can’t sell what it has to one (or several) of them — even if the payout isn’t Pac-12-level, it’s still going to be better than nothing. In fact, don’t be surprised if the Mountain West’s next deal improves slightly."
We also tend to lean the way of this take. The Mountain West will get a deal done and probably pretty soon. When they do it will be a fine deal for both them and their media partner. The conference will make money and continue to gain exposure in a college football landscape that the conference can take advantage of and grow in.