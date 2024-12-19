MUST SEE: UNLV Pulls Off Incredible Special Teams Play In LA Bowl
Down three points to start the second quarter, Del Alexander dialed up a huge fake punt on 4th and 7 from the Rebels 39. Punter Marshall Nichols received the snap and shoveled the ball to third-string running back Greg Burrell just beyond the line of scrimmage. Burrell made a tremendous 52-yard run, down to the Bears' 9-yard line. Jacob De Jesus went on to score on the next play to put the Rebels ahead 14-10.
After a slow start to the game with very few first downs, the offenses finally exploded, leading to three consecutive touchdown drives before Cal cut the score to 14-13 with just under 2 minutes to go in the first half. The offensive fireworks are on full display in this meaningful bowl game for both storied programs. Despite the absence of Ricky White III, the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year, it doesn't seem like the Rebels are lacking in the Special Teams department. Let's see if they can finish off the Golden Bears in the second half and if Alexander has any more trick plays up his sleeve.
