NIU’s Move to Mountain West Reunites UNLV with a Former Rival
Northern Illinois University (NIU) is poised to join UNLV in the Mountain West as a football-only member in 2026, a decision expected to pass during a board of trustees meeting Tuesday. This potential move carries significant implications for the league—and for UNLV specifically.
The Mountain West is undergoing a major transformation, losing five programs (Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State) to the rebuilding Pac-12 in 2026. To stabilize its football membership and meet FBS requirements, the conference has aggressively restructured, adding NIU, UTEP (all-sports), and converting Hawaii to full membership.
For UNLV, NIU’s addition brings both opportunity and nostalgia. The Huskies’ return to a western league marks a reunion with the Rebels, Nevada, and San Jose State from their shared Big West days from 1993-1995.
NIU also offers strategic advantages. With its Central time zone location, the Huskies expand the Mountain West’s reach across four time zones, potentially enhancing appeal for the league’s next TV deal. Improved media revenues could mean increased financial stability for UNLV and its peers, particularly crucial as the Rebels aim to strengthen their standing in football and capitalize on their Las Vegas market.
Additionally, NIU’s larger athletics budget and competitive history align well with the Mountain West’s commitment to maintaining a strong football presence. As the league stabilizes post-realignment, UNLV benefits from being part of a conference that continues to invest in growth rather than contraction.
Recommended Articles
Top 5 NFL Players in UNLV Football History
UNLV Football Names Kyle Hoke as Safeties Coach
UNLV Football Welcomes Mike Sollenne as Offensive Line Coach
UNLV Football: Dan Mullen Hires Zach Arnett as Defensive Coordinator
Former Utah RB Jaylon Glover Brings Star Power to UNLV Football