Offensive Lineman Toby Moore Returns to UNLV, Excited For Dan Mullen Era
The Rebels finally got some good news on the offensive line. Freshman Toby Moore has decided to remain at UNLV despite many Rebels declaring for the transfer portal or the 2025 NFL Draft. Dan Mullen will surely be happy to have Moore in the trenches for the upcoming season.
“After a lot of thought and many conversations with family, I’ve decided to return to UNLV and continue my journey in Vegas. I’m extremely thankful for this program and for the opportunities I have been given. I can’t wait to get to work with Coach Mullen & my teammates,” Moore announced on social media.
The UNLV Rebels have lost a ton of offensive linemen since winning the 2024 LA Bowl over the California Golden Bears, 24-13. Since Barry Odom left the Rebels for the Purdue Boilermakers, the former head coach has convinced several key offensive linemen to follow him. Jalen St. John was the latest lineman to transfer from UNLV to Purdue, but he’s not alone. Teammates Hank Purvis and Mason Vicari also decided to join Purdue's roster under head coach Barry Odom and offensive line coach Vance Vice.
Mullen still had his work cut out for him to revamp this offensive line. Although the Rebels landed Ben Christman through the transfer portal and Toby Moore is returning, you can never have too much offensive line depth in football. Stay tuned as Mullen is not done retooling that offensive line.
