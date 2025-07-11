Plaza Hotel & Casino To Honor UNLV Rebels With Fireworks And Dance Team Celebration
This Friday, July 11, and next Friday, July 18, the Plaza Hotel & Casino will honor the UNLV Rebels along with the professional indoor football team, the Vegas Knight Hawks, with a night full of fireworks and excitement. July 11 will focus on the Rebels and their alumni. The UNLV Dance Team, the Scarlet Dance Line, will be the featured guests of honor. They will be there to light off the fireworks during the festivities.
Along with the UNLV Dance Team and fireworks, the event will feature dancing, drinks, a DJ, and members of the community will be encouraged to represent the Rebels and wear all their UNLV gear.
The Plaza Hotel & Casino released a statement inviting all the UNLV Faithful:
"Friday, July 11, members of the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) dance team, the Scarlet Dance Line will be the guests of honor to ignite the fireworks from the TNT box at 9:15 p.m. at Carousel Bar. UNLV alumni and fans are encouraged to wear university gear to Carousel Bar, which will have a DJ starting at 7 p.m. and offer a special cocktail, the Rebel Rita, a frozen strawberry margarita made with Mi Campo Blanco, for the night."
This will be a great opportunity to get to see the Scarlet Dance Line this summer. The event takes place not long before the fall sports programs get back on the practice field. The UNLV Rebels football team and head coach Dan Mullen are preparing to get back on the field this month.