Rebels Land Former Alabama, TCU Standout WR JoJo Earle
The UNLV Rebels have just added a significant playmaker to their roster. Former Alabama and TCU wide receiver JoJo Earle announced his decision to transfer to UNLV, bringing his dynamic skill set to a program fresh off an impressive 11-3 season.
Earle, a Texas native and one of the top recruits in Alabama’s 2021 class, began his college football journey in Tuscaloosa. During his two seasons with the Crimson Tide, he tallied 24 catches for 303 yards and two touchdowns while also making an impact on special teams. After transferring to TCU in 2023, he recorded 23 receptions for 276 yards and three touchdowns over two seasons.
Now, Earle is poised to close out his collegiate career under the guidance of head coach Dan Mullen, whose offensive prowess has propelled the Rebels to national recognition. Known for his speed and versatility, Earle is expected to play a key role in UNLV’s high-octane offense in 2025.
With this addition, the Rebels continue to solidify their position as a rising force in the Mountain West Conference, and Earle has a chance to shine on a team with championship aspirations. Stay tuned—big things are on the horizon in Las Vegas.
