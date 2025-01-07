Record-Breaking Eight UNLV Rebels Shine with Academic All-District Honors
The UNLV football program set a new benchmark as eight players earned spots on the 2024 Academic All-District® Football Team, announced by College Sports Communicators (CSC). This marks the highest number of honorees in program history.
The award recognizes student-athletes who excel both on the field and in academics, requiring a minimum 3.50 GPA and participation in at least 90% of their team’s games.
Highlighting the honorees is senior linebacker Jackson Woodard (3.81 GPA, kinesiology), the 2024 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and UNLV’s first Academic All-American in program history. Woodard’s standout season included 135 tackles and a finalist spot for the prestigious Campbell Trophy.
Joining Woodard on the list are senior wide receiver Ricky White III (3.58 GPA, human services), a two-time honoree who led the nation with four blocked punts and posted his second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season; and senior safety Jalen Catalon (3.52 GPA, sociology), who earned AP All-American honors with five interceptions.
Additional honorees include:
- Anton Ambuehl (Jr., 3.60 GPA, finance), a consistent starter on the offensive line.
- Kaleo Ballungay (Sr., 3.61 GPA, management), a three-time honoree and key contributor with six touchdown receptions.
- Austin Boyd (So., 3.72 GPA, business), who appeared in every game this season.
- Jacob De Jesus (Sr., 3.63 GPA, marketing), a standout punt returner and LA Bowl Offensive MVP.
- Tatuo Martinson (Sr., 3.67 GPA, sociology), a reliable force on the defensive line.
Catalon, White, and Woodard advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot, with winners to be announced January 28.
UNLV 2024 Academic All-District Honorees:
Position
Player
Year
GPA
Major
OL
Anton Ambuehi
Jr
3.60
Finance
TE
Kaleo Ballungay
Sr
3.61
Management (Grad)
OL
Austin Boyd
So
3.72
Business
DB
Jalen Catalon
Sr
3.52
Sociology (Grad)
WR
Jacob De Jesus
Sr
3.63
Marketing
DL
Tatuo Martinson
Sr
3.67
Sociology (Grad)
WR
Ricky White III
Sr
3.58
Human Services (Grad)
LB
Jackson Woodard
Sr
3.81
Kinesiology (Grad)
This historic achievement underscores UNLV’s commitment to excellence both on and off the field.
