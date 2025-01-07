UNLV Rebels

Record-Breaking Eight UNLV Rebels Shine with Academic All-District Honors

Jackson Woodard and Jacob De Jesus celebrate after the 2024 LA Bowl victory.
Jackson Woodard and Jacob De Jesus celebrate after the 2024 LA Bowl victory. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The UNLV football program set a new benchmark as eight players earned spots on the 2024 Academic All-District® Football Team, announced by College Sports Communicators (CSC). This marks the highest number of honorees in program history.

The award recognizes student-athletes who excel both on the field and in academics, requiring a minimum 3.50 GPA and participation in at least 90% of their team’s games.

Highlighting the honorees is senior linebacker Jackson Woodard (3.81 GPA, kinesiology), the 2024 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and UNLV’s first Academic All-American in program history. Woodard’s standout season included 135 tackles and a finalist spot for the prestigious Campbell Trophy.

Joining Woodard on the list are senior wide receiver Ricky White III (3.58 GPA, human services), a two-time honoree who led the nation with four blocked punts and posted his second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season; and senior safety Jalen Catalon (3.52 GPA, sociology), who earned AP All-American honors with five interceptions.

Additional honorees include:

  • Anton Ambuehl (Jr., 3.60 GPA, finance), a consistent starter on the offensive line.
  • Kaleo Ballungay (Sr., 3.61 GPA, management), a three-time honoree and key contributor with six touchdown receptions.
  • Austin Boyd (So., 3.72 GPA, business), who appeared in every game this season.
  • Jacob De Jesus (Sr., 3.63 GPA, marketing), a standout punt returner and LA Bowl Offensive MVP.
  • Tatuo Martinson (Sr., 3.67 GPA, sociology), a reliable force on the defensive line.

Catalon, White, and Woodard advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot, with winners to be announced January 28.

UNLV 2024 Academic All-District Honorees:

Position

Player

Year

GPA

Major

OL

Anton Ambuehi

Jr

3.60

Finance

TE

Kaleo Ballungay

Sr

3.61

Management (Grad)

OL

Austin Boyd

So

3.72

Business

DB

Jalen Catalon

Sr

3.52

Sociology (Grad)

WR

Jacob De Jesus

Sr

3.63

Marketing

DL

Tatuo Martinson

Sr

3.67

Sociology (Grad)

WR

Ricky White III

Sr

3.58

Human Services (Grad)

LB

Jackson Woodard

Sr

3.81

Kinesiology (Grad)

This historic achievement underscores UNLV’s commitment to excellence both on and off the field.

