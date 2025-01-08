Reid Williams, FCS Rimington Award Winner, Transfers to UNLV
Reid Williams, a standout center and Chattanooga-area native, has officially announced his transfer to UNLV. The former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) star, who was recently honored as the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Rimington Award winner, brings an impressive resume to the Rebels' offensive line.
The Rimington Award, given annually to the nation’s top center across various divisions, recognizes Williams as the best in FCS football. He joined winners from other divisions, including Jake Gannon (DII), Matt Wrather (DIII), and Will Angel (NAIA). Williams became only the second Southern Conference (SoCon) center to win the award, following Wofford's Jared Singleton in 2013.
Williams' stellar 2024 season also earned him third-team All-America honors from Stats Perform and FCS Football Central, along with an AP honorable mention. A three-time All-SoCon selection, including first-team recognition in 2024, Williams started all 25 games over his final two seasons and 34 games in his collegiate career.
UTC head coach Rusty Wright praised Williams’ work ethic and contributions to the team. "He's a good football player and deserves it," Wright said. "He's been a big part of that room and is recognized as one of the best in the nation."
After entering the transfer portal following UTC’s 7-5 season, Williams committed to the UNLV Rebels, who are coming off an impressive 11-3 season in the Mountain West Conference, and will look to Williams to bolster their offensive line as they continue to build on their recent success in the transfer portal under Dan Mullen.
