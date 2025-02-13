Report: No Foul Play Suspected in Death of UNLV Football Player Ben Christman
According to a report from TMZ Sports authorities in Las Vegas do not believe foul play was involved in the death of 21 year old UNLV football player Ben Christman.
Christman, a transfer from Kentucky, was found dead in an off campus Las Vegas apartment on Tuesday. A cause of death has not been determined but an autopsy being is being performed by the Clark County coroner's office.
The former four-star recruit, had a notable football journey before joining UNLV. He started his college career at Ohio State in 2021, redshirting his freshman season before appearing in one game in 2022. He then transferred to Kentucky, where he played in all 12 games on special teams last season. He joined UNLV earlier this year and was expected to contribute to the Rebels’ offensive line.
“Our team’s heart is broken to hear of Ben’s passing,” UNLV head coach said in a statement on Wednesday. “Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program. Ben was an easy choice for our Leadership Committee as he had earned the immediate respect, admiration and friendship of all his teammates.”
Editor's note: More information will be provided as it becomes available