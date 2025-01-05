Report: North Alabama OT Mickel Clay Set for Official Visit to UNLV as Rebels Target Portal Talent
According to a report by On3Sport’s Pete Nakos North Alabama offensive tackle Mickel Clay is scheduled for an official visit to UNLV tomorrow, marking a significant opportunity for the Rebels to enhance their offensive line. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 280 pounds, Clay hails from Cincinnati and has garnered attention for his performance in the 2024 season. Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranked him among the top 20 FCS offensive tackles, noting his balanced proficiency with run and pass blocking grades exceeding 73.
With only one year of eligibility remaining, Clay has attracted interest from multiple programs. He reportedly recently visited Michigan State and is also considering offers from Iowa State, Miami (OH), and Ohio. His visit to UNLV indicates the Rebels' commitment to strengthening their roster under new head coach Dan Mullen.
Since his appointment, Mullen has been proactive in assembling a robust coaching staff. He has retained key members from the previous season, including wide receivers coach Del Alexander, defensive line coach Ricky Logo, and cornerbacks coach Akeem Davis. Additionally, Mullen has brought in new talent, such as offensive line coach Mike Sollenne, who previously worked under Mullen at Florida, and tight ends coach and run game coordinator Adrian Mayes, known for his diverse and accomplished coaching background.
Clay's potential addition to the team aligns with Mullen's strategy to build a competitive squad for the upcoming season. His experience and proven track record at the FCS level could provide immediate support to UNLV's offensive line, contributing to the team's overall performance.
