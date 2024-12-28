Report: UNLV Center Jack Hasz Enters Transfer Portal
One day after the Rebels bolstered their receiving corps with transfer portal signing JoJo Earle, their offensive line took a blow with center Jack Hasz entering the portal according to a report by CBS Sports.
The 6’4” 295 lb. center started all 14 games this season and was crucial in protecting Hajj-Malik Williams who took over the starting quarterback role after the departure of Matthew Sluka. He led an offensive line that allowed just 1.5 sacks per game. Hasz helped UNLV rush for 504 yards against Utah Tech, the most by any team in 2024 which contributed to him earning honorable mention for the 2024 All-Mountain West team.
With the departure of Barry Odom to Purdue and the hiring of new head coach Dan Mullen, the Rebels will now have to hit the recruiting trail to find someone to snap the ball to whoever is behind center in the 2025 season.
