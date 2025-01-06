Report: UNLV Defensive Lineman Keith Conley Jr. Enters Transfer Portal
UNLV defensive lineman Keith Conley Jr. has officially entered the transfer portal as first reported by Pete Nakos of On3Sports, seeking a new opportunity after contributing as a key depth player for the Runnin’ Rebels over the past two seasons. Conley, a junior college transfer, made an impact on the defensive line with his versatility and making big plays in crucial moments.
In 2024, Conley appeared in all 13 games for the Rebels, showcasing his ability as a reliable pass rusher and run defender. He turned in a few impressive performances, including a sack against Houston and three total tackles with a tackle for loss at Utah State. Conley also had a strong game against rival Nevada, where he collected another sack and three tackles.
The 2023 season marked Conley’s first letter season as a Rebel. He played in 12 games and tallied 19 total tackles, ranking fourth on the team with 5.5 TFL. His highlights included sacks in victories over UTEP and UNR, a season-high four tackles against Colorado State, and two TFL in the Mountain West Championship game versus Boise State.
Before joining UNLV, Conley spent time at Cerritos College and El Camino College. At Cerritos, he earned First Team All-Northern Central League honors in 2021 recording nine sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. His high school career at Cathedral High in Los Angeles also came with accolades, earning Angelus League MVP honors as a senior.
Off the field, Conley is majoring in urban studies and comes from a football family—his father, Keith Sr., played at Sonoma State.
Recommended Articles
NIU’s Move to Mountain West Reunites UNLV with a Former Rival
Report: North Alabama OT Mickel Clay Set for Official Visit to UNLV as Rebels Target Portal Talent
UNLV To Host Western Kentucky DB Demarko Williams: Transfer Portal Prospect with SEC Experience
UNLV Faces Major Blow as Playmaker Jacob De Jesus Enters Transfer Portal
Denver 'Humble Beast' Warren's Tweet Highlights UNLV Visit Amid Active Transfer Portal Moves